Karachi police confirm arrest of PTI’s Raja Azhar

KARACHI: Karachi police on Tuesday showed the arrest of a former Sindh Assembly MPA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader – Raja Azhar, ARY News reported.

According to the details, East Investigation Police revealed the arrest of former assembly member – Raja Azhar – and will be produced in the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC).

The police stated that the PTI leader is accused of vandalism and arson Rangers check post, public and private property near Shahrae Faisal on May 09.

Several cases were registered against the politician in different police stations across the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leader – Raja Azhar – was taken into custody by police and law enforcement agency (LEAs) from Karachi’s Saddar area and had been shifted to an unknown place.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.