Karachi police declare two-year-old child fugitive in fraud case

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, Karachi police on Monday declared a two-year-old child fugitive in a fraud case, ARY News reported.

The police arrested a man named Shehryar on the charge of fraudulently withdrawing Benazir Income Support money and declared a two-year-old child fugitive in the first information report of the case.

The child was produced before the court of the judicial magistrate South for bail, during which the child kept on crying.

The child’s father said that the police teams are raiding his house to arrest his two-year-old son over the fraud charges

The lawyer said that the investigating officer has nominated a two-year-old child for money from the accused party.

Speaking to the media, the lawyer said that we have come here to secure the child’s bail, and demand that the IG Sindh take action against the investigating officer.

