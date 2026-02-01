Sindh govt issues MPO detention orders for 180 individuals in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have decided to detain 180 individuals under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in the city, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the highest number of detainees, 51 individuals, were taken into custody from Karachi’s East Zone. In the West Zone, 30 people were detained, while 24 individuals were arrested from the Central District.

Police said 23 people were picked up from Keamari, 22 from Korangi, 10 from the South District, nine from Malir, and 11 from the City District.

Karachi Police confirmed that all 180 individuals have been detained for a period of 30 days under the MPO law.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Home Department has issued a formal notification endorsing the detentions. The notification stated that the individuals listed could potentially block roads, stage sit-ins, and disrupt public peace. It warned that any deterioration in the law and order situation could pose serious risks to public life and property.

The notification further directed law enforcement agencies to formally arrest all listed individuals and transfer them to Malir Jail for the duration of their detention.

Authorities said the preventive action was taken in the interest of maintaining peace and stability, adding that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to prevent any disturbance of public order.