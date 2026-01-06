Three alleged dacoits killed in Karachi police encounter

Karachi: Three alleged dacoits were killed in a police encounter in the Pak Colony area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to SSP Keamari Amjad Shaikh, the killed suspects were identified as Hanif, Gulab, and Suleman. He said the suspects were wanted in more than 35 criminal cases, including bank robberies and attacks on police.

The SSP said that three pistols, ammunition, and mobile phones were recovered from the suspects during the operation.

SSP Amjad Shaikh stated that the gang was involved in bank robberies across Karachi. He explained that before carrying out a robbery, the suspects would send one of their accomplices into a bank to conduct a recce.

According to police, the suspects had recently robbed a citizen of Rs150,000 outside a bank in the Mauripur area. SSP Shaikh added that Gulab was responsible for monitoring customers withdrawing cash from banks.

Police said further investigation is underway to arrest other members of the gang.

Earlier, Four alleged dacoits, involved in the killing of a trader, were killed in a police encounter in Rawalpindi’s Saddar Beroni area on Saturday, police said.

According to police officials, the suspects were part of an inter-district dacoit and contract killer gang. The group had earlier snatched a car at gunpoint from a citizen and fled the scene. Upon receiving the alert, police launched a pursuit.

Police attempted to stop the suspects at a checkpoint in the Saddar Beroni area. However, the accused opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, triggering an exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, four dacoits were killed, reportedly after being hit by bullets fired by their own accomplices.