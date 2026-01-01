Most-wanted criminal killed in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed that a most-wanted criminal involved in multiple serious crimes was killed during an encounter with Karachi police.

According to police, a Model Colony police team was on routine patrol on New Year’s night when they spotted two suspicious individuals. When police signalled them to stop, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire, leading to a shootout.

During the exchange of fire, one suspect was killed, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The killed suspect was identified as Rizwan, a notorious dacoit. SSP Korangi Fida Hussain Janwari said that more than 24 criminal cases were registered against him.

Police recovered a pistol and ammunition from the possession of the killed suspect.

SSP Janwari further stated that Rizwan was involved in dozens of serious crimes, including the murder of a 12-year-old boy. Several CCTV footages of his criminal activities are also available.

According to police, on February 15, 2025, Rizwan committed a robbery at Babar Market in Landhi. While fleeing, he carried out another crime near Landhi 89. When members of the public chased the suspects, they opened indiscriminate fire.

During the firing, a 12-year-old boy, Shan-o-Jan, who was playing outside his house, was fatally shot, while his mother was also injured.

The case was being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and further legal proceedings are underway, SSP Korangi added.