Suspected dacoit killed in alleged police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected dacoit was killed and two others were injured in a police encounter near the Baloch Colony Bridge on Shaheed-e-Millat Road in Karachi on Monday, according to ARY News.

SSP East Farrukh Raza said that police officers signaled three suspicious individuals riding a motorcycle to stop at a checkpoint. However, the suspects opened fire on the police, prompting a retaliatory exchange of gunfire.

All three suspects sustained injuries during the encounter. Police arrested all 3 suspects and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where one of them later succumbed to his wounds. The deceased and the injured suspects were identified as Sikandar, Irfan, and Rashid Ali.

Police recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from the suspects. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, A woman was killed by a stray bullet at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place outside the gynecology ward of the hospital.

The victim, identified as Fahmida, a resident of Malir, was walking outside the ward where her daughter was admitted when she was hit in the chest by a bullet fired from an unknown source.

She was rushed to Jinnah Hospital’s emergency ward but succumbed to her injuries.

Police officials reported that two unidentified men engaged in a gunfight outside the hospital premises, during which a stray bullet struck Fahmida.