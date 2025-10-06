CCTV footage shows police encounter with robbers on Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat Road

KARACHI: CCTV footage of a police encounter with armed robbers on Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat Road has surfaced, showing dramatic moments as police officers attempted to stop three men on a motorcycle, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi police, the suspects opened fire instead of stopping, prompting law enforcement officials to return fire. The CCTV footage captured the exchange of gunfire that left one suspect dead and two others injured before being arrested.

Police said weapons, cash, and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspects following the Karachi encounter. The deceased robber has been identified as Umar, while the injured suspects were named Irfan Ali and Rashid Ali, according to Karachi police officials.

Authorities added that the CCTV footage will be used as evidence to aid further investigation into the gang’s criminal activities in Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier, a shocking incident of street crime in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A has gone viral, showing a young man being robbed for the fourth time.

The now-viral video obtained by ARY News revealed the terrifying moments of the robbery outside the victim’s house in Karachi.

According to details, three armed men approached the young man just as he was about to sit on his motorcycle.

The viral video clearly shows the helmet-wearing victim trying to take out his motorcycle when the robbers suddenly appeared.

Also Read: CCTV shows Karachi man robbed for the fourth time

Despite the chaos in the street and neighbours shouting “chor chor” (thief, thief), one of the robbers pointed a pistol at the victim, while the others carried out the theft.

The suspects took away the young man’s mobile phone and motorcycle before escaping.

The viral video, shows the robbers’ faces clearly, raising hopes that they can be identified. The footage from Karachi has once again highlighted the increasing street crime in the city.