12 Karachi officers ordered to relinquish look-after SP charges

KARACHI: In compliance with court orders, police authorities have directed 12 officers posted in Karachi to relinquish their look-after charges as Superintendents of Police (SP), ARY News reported.

These officers were previously holding temporary SP positions while being appointed at the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) or SDPO.

An official notification confirms that all 12 officers are to return to their original postings, with immediate effect.

The decision is part of efforts to curb the influence of connections and restore proper postings in Karachi’s law enforcement hierarchy.

Among those affected is grade-17 officer Majida Parveen, who has been ordered to step down from her role as SP Investigation-I East.

Similarly, Ahmed Iqbal Memon has been removed from the charge of SP Gulshan, and Zulfiqar Haider Jafri will no longer serve as SP Gadap Town.

Faiza Sodhar has been directed to leave her post as SP Landhi.

Masroor Jatoi has been removed from the post of SP Orangi, and Salman Waheed has been told to vacate the SP New Karachi position.

Orders have also been issued for SDPO Naim Ahmed (SP Saddar), SDPO Darakhshan (SP Clifton), and SDPO Garden Qaiser Ali Shah (SP City) to relinquish their SP roles.

Further changes include Muhammad Nawaz, formerly SP Keamari; Asif Manzoor, previously acting as SP Lyari; and Zain Raza Baloch, who held charge of SP SITE.

These developments mark a significant reshuffling in Karachi, aimed at restoring order and transparency in police appointments.

The reshuffle impacts multiple key areas of Karachi, reaffirming the city’s importance in maintaining administrative discipline across the province.

