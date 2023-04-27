Karachi police fail to recover missing minor girls

KARACHI: Karachi police failed to recover two minor girls who went missing on the occasion of Eidul Fitr from the Do Darya area in the vicinity of the Darakhshan police station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Two minor girls had gone missing from the Do Darya area on the third day of the Eid festival in Karachi. A case was filed by their parents at the Darakhshan police station, however, the girls were not recovered yet.

The missing girls include two-year-old Bushra and three-year-old Anabiya who went to Sea View Beach during the Eid festival.

Her father, Noman said that they visited the police station for two days but First Information Report (FIR) was not registered by the police until they asked an influential person to ask the police officers.

He complained that the police officials were not ready to help the family to recover the girls.

The uncle of the missing girls said they also posted pictures of both girls on Zainab Alert. He added that they have no enmity with anyone and appealed to the higher authorities to recover the missing girls.

In the FIR, the complainant namely Zubair stated that unidentified persons abducted the minor girls and their motives are still unknown.

Police officials confirmed the registration of an FIR at the Darakhshan police station. They added that Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation had met the complainant in the case.

Police detailed that the investigation officer obtained the footage of the incident and notices were posed in all police stations and different locations besides posting them to social media platforms.

Comments