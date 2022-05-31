KARACHI: Police files FIR of targeted killing in KMC office

KARACHI: Police has registered the case of targeted killing incident at KMC anti-encroachment department near Jubilee Chowrangi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police has filed murder case of Muhammad Ali, a head clerk in the KMC, against unknown killers, on the complaint of a brother of the victim.

“My brother was killed by unknown people over some personal enmity,” the complainant said. “An accused open fire and fled with two other accomplices after murder,” according to the FIR.

Police has made geo-fencing and investigating into other aspedcts of the incident, sources said. “There are hints that the murder is linked with the gang war,” according to sources.

Police conducted raids at four spots in Lyari last night. The department also collecting CCTV footages from various points, officials said.

The officials have also recorded statements of six eye-witnesses of the incident. “An accused stood outside the office and two other reach on a motorbike and one of them entered in the office and committed murder,” according to the eye-witnesses.

Police said the incident took place inside the KMC office located near the Jubilee Market within the jurisdiction of the Nabi Bukhsh police station.

Police also seized shells of spent bullets of a 30 bore pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division for examination.

