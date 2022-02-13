Karachi police find body of 23-year-old woman from water tank

KARACHI: Police on Sunday found a dead body of a 23-year-old woman from a water tank of a plot in Karachi’s Mochko, ARY News reported.

The body has been identified as Salma, who went missing after she left for her office in the morning. The case of the incident has been registered at the Mochko police station.

The brother of the deceased woman said her sister went missing after she left for her office. He added that Salma was divorced and alleged that her ex-husband Nabi Hussain killed her as he was issuing her threats.

“Nabi Hussain often used to chase my sister and was issuing dire threats,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have said they are investigating the allegations raised by the family of the deceased and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect.

