Karachi police seek increase in fine money over traffic violations

KARACHI: Following the increase in fine money over wrong parking in Lahore, Karachi police on Monday also sought an increase in fine money over traffic violations, ARY News reported.

DIG Traffic Karachi, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said the traffic police is already working on strict compliance with rules and regulations to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the metropolis.

Citing the fine money on traffic violations low as compared to other parts of the country, the DIG Traffic Karachi said they have suggested Sindh government increase the amount of fine. Hope the Sindh government will approve our suggestions, he added.

DIG Cheema said the increase in the fine money will ultimately result in a sharp decrease in traffic violations.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) hiked the wrong parking fine by 900 percent as the citizens would have to pay Rs2,000 for the violation.

According to details, the Lahore city police have hiked the wrong parking fine from Rs200 to Rs2,000, an increase of 900 percent.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi ordered the traffic personnel to observe a zero-tolerance policy against the offenders. “The decision was taken on the strict orders of Lahore High Court (LHC),” he added.

