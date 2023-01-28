Karachi: Police introduce smart patrolling cars to fight crime

KARACHI: The Sindh Police have introduced smart cars in Karachi that will serve as an effective weapon in the fight against crime.

The smart cars are equipped with high-resolution cameras, a Talaash app with digital communication system, and internet facility so that when required the police officer can immediately respond.

The cars are also equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), facial recognition and advanced surveillance cameras.

A Smart Police car has been developed by District Police South Karachi and deployed at Sharae- Faisal with latest features such as Automatic Number Plate Recognition(ANPR) and Facial Recognition( FR) and advanced surveillance cameras and localised recording. pic.twitter.com/BWPm7BaK76 — South Zone Police (@SouthDig) January 28, 2023

The cars will be deployed on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The introduction of this multi-purpose vehicle is part of initiative taken by provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to upgrade the department under a high-tech mechanism.

In a statement, IGP Memon appreciated DIG South to introduce the smart cars.

He instructed that a regular SOP should be prepared regarding all the affairs and actions of the Shaheen Force.

Comments