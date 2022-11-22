Karachi police nab seven ‘street criminals’

Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have rounded up seven ‘street criminals’ from the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, reported ARY News.

According to the SSP East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi, snatched motorcycles, weapons, mobile phones and drugs have been recovered from the arrested street criminals.

The street criminals have been handed over to Karachi police’s investigation team for further probe.

Earlier this month, two wanted street criminals were shot dead in an ‘encounter’ in Karachi.

According to police, the encounter took place in Shah Latif Town of Karachi, where two wanted street criminals were looting policemen in civil dress.

Seeing the police party, the robbers opened fire and in retaliatory fire, both the street criminals were killed.

The identity of the alleged dacoits could not be ascertained, according to the initial reports.

