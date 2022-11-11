Karachi police nab woman who disappeared after leaving body of servant

Karachi police on Friday claimed to have rounded up a woman and her son, who disappeared after leaving the tortured body of a 14-year-old servant at a hospital in the metropolis, yesterday, ARY News reported.

According to SSP East Abdul Raheem Sheerazi, a woman named Samreen and her son, Farhan Javed were arrested from a bungalow located at Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

SSP Sheerazi said the servant, who was ‘tortured to death’ actually belonged to Punjab. The mother and son in the initial investigation confessed to their crime.

The accused, according to the SSP East said, the boy was tortured over the allegation of stealing Rs20,000 and was given first aid at the home after his condition worsened.

We rushed to the hospital due to the critical condition of the 14-year-old servant and fled after leaving him at the hospital, the accused said in an initial probe.

SSP Sheerazi said they are waiting for chemical examination and DNA reports after which the situation will be cleared.

According to the first information report (FIR), the young boy who was brutally tortured to death was working as a home servant in Bahadurabad Karachi. There are multiple torture marks on the young boy’s dead body.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a woman took the dead body to the hospital. The body was on the back seat of the car.

