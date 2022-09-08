Karachi: Police officer suspended over misuse of power

KARACHI: A police officer has been suspended over misuse of power after a scuffle was reported between the protesting residents and police officials near KDA Chowrangi of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central told the media that the residents had staged a protest on Sunday against the water connection to a private hospital near KDA Chowrangi. The verbal conflict turned into a scuffle between the protestors and the police officials.

The SSP Central said that the Station House Office (SHO) Hyderi Market Faisal Rafiq sustained an injury on his hand during a scuffle. After the incident, a businessman and his son were allegedly picked up and tortured by Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Aslam Rajpar.

The police officer said an investigation was launched into the incident and SHO Hyderi Market Faisal Rafiq was suspended over alleged misuse of power. The suspension order was issued following the complaint by the residents and the president of the public aid committee.

Moreover, Aslam Rajpar has been ordered to explain his conduct. The police high-ups said that legal and departmental actions will be taken against the responsible officers.

