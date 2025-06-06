Police officers among five held for kidnapping in Karachi

KARACHI: Police rescued a kidnapped citizen and arrested five individuals, including officers from the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), involved in a short-term kidnapping for ransom, ARY News reported.

According to details, police raided the AVLC office in Ajmer Nagri and safely recovered the abducted man who had been held for ransom. The operation led to the arrest of four AVLC personnel and one private individual.

Sources revealed that among those arrested were the DIO of AVLC Ajmer Nagri, a constable from the same office, a civilian, and two constables from AVLC Sachal.

The abducted man, identified as Ali, had allegedly been kidnapped from Malir, Karachi and kept on the roof of the police station for three days. The suspects had demanded a ransom of Rs. 500,000 from the victim’s family.

Initially, the kidnappers summoned the family to various locations, including New Karachi, but eventually asked them to bring the ransom to the Ajmer Nagri police station. Police acted on the tip-off, arrived at the location, and successfully rescued the victim.

Earlier, on May 24, 2025, a SHO was suspended by AIG Karachi for the trader’s short-term kidnapping for extortion.

According to details, the trader was detained by police on April 29, with allegations later surfacing of illegal detention and extortion.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General took notice of the matter and, in light of the investigation, SHO Jamshed Quarters, Ashraf Jogi, has been suspended, while SSP East has been assigned to conduct an inquiry against the former SHO.

Investigations have also been initiated into the theft of 18 mobile phones reportedly seized from the trader.

The trader registered a case against ASI Rizwan, Constable Umar Sheikh, and others, accusing them of abuse of power and wrongful confinement.

Authorities revealed that the suspended SHO had not only prepared a weak FIR but had also tampered with the trader’s statement under Section 154.

Meanwhile, suspect Faizan alias “Faizi,” reportedly involved in the case, has a prior criminal record and has been arrested previously, police confirmed.