Police raid wrong flat, arrest two in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, police investigation department raided a wrong flat and arrested two of the family in Ahsanabad apartments, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Site Super Highway police conducted a raid to vacate a flat but they raid on a wrong flat which was rented by a teacher.

The family claimed that police thrown out their belongings and broke their beds and other items. They took two of the family to police station after beating them and left an 80-year-old woman and her three daughters stranded on road in the dark.

The police officials said that they had raided the wrong flat, and the intended target was on the third floor, not the second. The family was given their flat back, but the police officers refused to compensate for the lost valuables.

The family claimed that the police officers threatened them, to not disclosed any information about the incident with anyone otherwise they will have to bear the consequences.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, and the Special Investigation Officer (SIO) has stated that the police officers involved will face action for their mistake. The SIO also warned that legal action will be taken against the complainant for providing false information.

In a separate incident, the CCTV footage from a bakery belonging to a popular Pakistani burger chain captures an alleged policeman and his accomplice engaged in a robbery.

WATCH: ‘Karachi police’ involved in another robbery incident

The CCTV footage of the incident emerged in which an alleged police officer was seen conducting a robbery at a bakery of a Pakistani burger chain located in Karachi’s Tariq Road area.

The accused in the video can be seen arriving on a bike wearing police pants and shoes, later he held the staff hostage at gunpoint and fled after looting money from the cash counter.