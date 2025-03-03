Karachi police recover missing 8-year-old girl within hours

Karachi police team swiftly recovered an 8-year-old girl, Tahira, within hours, after she had gone missing in the limits of Rizvia police station.

Tahira went missing after Iftar, prompting the family to approach the police for her recovery.

After receiving a child missing report, Rizvia police launched an immediate search operation.

A special team of Karachi police was formed, which successfully found the girl near Musarrat Cinema. She was later handed over to her mother and brother.

The incident follows a similar case in January, when Saudabad police rescued an 8-year-old girl from an attempted abduction within hours and arrested the suspect.

Authorities credited a vigilant local resident for alerting the police after noticing a suspicious individual taking the child away.

Separately, a cop was arrested after a kidnapping for ransom case filed against four policemen of the federal capital police.

Read more: Sialkot police recover child kidnapped for ransom

A citizen had registered kidnapping for ransom FIR against policemen at Tarnol police station of the federal territory.

“I was travelling to Murree from Peshawar with friends on Dec. 13 when four policemen stopped us at Sangjani toll plaza,” according to the FIR.

“The policemen took us to a flat of Sector G-15 and released after taking one million rupees ransom,” according to the complainant.