Karachi police arrest three suspects, recover over 100 snatched cellphones

Karachi police arrested three suspects and recovered over 100 snatched cellphones and laptops in city’s Sohrab Goth area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, three suspects were arrested during the operation in Sohrab Goth area, and weapons, mobile phones, and a laptop were recovered.

Police reported that more than 100 mobile phones snatched from different areas were recovered from the suspects.

The arrested individuals are habitual criminals, and further legal action is underway, police added.

Earlier, an armed robber stormed into a barber shop in Baldia Town, held customers hostage at gunpoint, and looted their valuables, Karachi police said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the robber entering the shop while waving a pistol. Customers and barbers quickly sat down in fear as he ordered them to comply.

He then searched each person individually, taking their mobile phones and cash before escaping. Police believe an accomplice was waiting outside on a motorcycle.