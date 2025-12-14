Police recover Karachi kidnap victim from Larkana, vehicle traced

KARACHI: A citizen who was abducted from Karachi earlier today was rescued from Larkana, police confirmed.

According to officials, the 67-year-old victim, Ashraf, had gone to meet friends when unknown assailants abducted him on his return journey. The kidnappers were reportedly transporting him towards Jacobabad via Ratodero when a police checkpoint near Ratodero forced them to abandon their vehicle.

Ashraf was thrown out of the vehicle by the abductors, who then fled the scene.

Police said the kidnappers initially intended to take Ashraf in his own car. The victim’s vehicle was later found on the Super Highway, but investigators noticed that a different number plate had been attached. The original number plate was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Officials believe that the kidnappers planned to demand a hefty ransom from Ashraf’s family. The tracker company involved was notified, and Larkana police contacted the family once the victim was located.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to apprehend the suspects.

Earlier, a multi-force joint operation in the Sohrab district of Balochistan successfully recovered two transporters who had been abducted from Karachi’s Garden area.

The joint operation was conducted by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA Police), and the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in the Sohrab area of Balochistan, leading to the recovery of the two transporters, Amir and Shahzeb.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Raza Baloch, the transporters were kidnapped on September 23 near the Zoo in Karachi’s Garden area neighborhood, along with the car they were traveling in.

The kidnappers had demanded a whopping ransom of Rs 3 billion from the abductees, the SSP informed.

The joint operation was conducted based on technical intelligence in Balochistan. An operation to arrest the kidnappers is currently ongoing.