Karachi police resolve blind murder case after 9 years

KARACHI: Karachi police resolved the 2013 blind murder case and arrested the alleged murderer after nine years, ARY News reported on Monday.

The alleged murderer was identified as Riaz alias Raja s/o Azhar Muhammad who was absconding for several years after the horrific murder.

In 2013, a police team had found a body identified as Aslam in Karachi. The culprit vanished from the scene after throwing Aslam’s body on a garbage corner.

During the interrogation, Riaz alias Raja confessed to murdering Aslam in 2013, according to the Sir Syed police. He revealed that he was an employee of a drug peddler in the New Karachi Industrial Area in 2013 and he opened fire on Aslam over a verbal dispute when the slain man came to buy narcotics.

He added that he took the wounded man for treatment at a private clinic and later he threw his body to a garbage corner after his death.

Comments