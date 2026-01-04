Karachi: Police resolve Mai Kolachi murder mystery

KARACHI: Keamari Police claimed to have arrested the main suspect of the quadruple murder whose bodies found in a manhole in the city.

SSP Keamari Amjad Shaikh has said that the police arrested key suspect Mansoor Hussain who promptly confessed the murder during initial questioning.

The bodies had been discovered near Mai Kolachi Phatak, and were retrieved from a manhole.

The suspect identified as Masroor Hussain has confessed to the quadruple murder, police said. The accused said he was in contact with the woman for three years and was upset to see the deceased woman making amulets and practice black magic, adding that her practice caused him to suffer from severe mental stress.

“Fed up with the black magic practice, I killed the woman, Aneela and her three children”, the suspect confessed.

SSP Amjad Shaikh has said that the suspect Mansoor was arrested from Lyari.

Sindh’s Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has lauded the Keamari Police and the police team of SSP Amjad Shaikh for prompt professional investigation and resolution of the murder mystery.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman was identified as Anila. Her three children were 13-year-old Kishwar Zehra, 11-year-old Hasnain Ali, and 10-year-old Konain Ali.

Police officials stated that the woman, a divorcee, had been residing in a Kharadar hotel with her children.

Her sister later identified the bodies.