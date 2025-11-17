Karachi police seize unregistered dumper operating without documents for last 3 years

Karachi traffic police have seized an unregistered dumper that has been operating without documents for the last three years in the port city, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Karachi traffic police took action against a dumper truck found operating without number plates, a tracking system, driving licence, or even a national identity card. The vehicle was seized in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 9.

According to the traffic police, a case has been registered on the complaint of the ASO Traffic Section Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The driver, accused of reckless and negligent driving in the middle of the road, was taken into custody for violating traffic regulations and operating outside permitted working hours.

During the initial interrogation, the arrested driver made astonishing revelations. The traffic officer continued questioning him, but the driver repeatedly shook his head in denial questions regarding having CNIC, tracker in the dumper and valid licence.

The driver confessed that he had been driving such a dumper for the past three years without fulfilling any legal requirements, sources added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the owner of the dumper. Officials said that once the owner is identified, a heavy fine will be issued separately.

DIG Traffic Police Pir Muhammad Shah Saturday announced ban on plying dumpers and water in Karachi, after Razzaqabad traffic mishap.

“Only those vehicles will be exempted, which have given access of their control to the traffic police,” DIG Traffic said. “Trackers have been installed in several dumpers and water tankers, but they didn’t give access to police,” he said.