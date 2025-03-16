SSP Central meets fruit seller beaten up by Karachi cops

KARACHI: SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui on Sunday met the fruit seller who was harassed and assaulted by the Karachi police officials on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, ARY News reported.

The meeting came after a viral video showed four police officials harassing the fruit seller near Qalandria Chowk in the city.

The viral video showed the police officials forcibly taking free melons from the cart, hurling abuses, and issuing threats at the fruit seller. The incident drew widespread public condemnation.

Upon learning of the incident, SSP Karachi Central Zeeshan Siddiqui took swift action, suspending all four officers involved.

The high-ranking police official invited the street fruit seller to his office, presented him with a bouquet and personally sought details of the incident.

Speaking at the occasion, SSP central Zeeshan Siddiqui assured the fruit seller of the department’s support.

“The Sindh Police stand with you. This was an individual act, not representative of the entire force. There are good and bad people everywhere,” he said.

He also briefed the vendor on the disciplinary actions being taken against the involved Karachi police officers.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns over misconduct by law enforcement personnel in Pakistan. Public noise over such incidents often compels authorities to act swiftly to maintain credibility.

Efforts to address police behavior, such as disciplinary actions and public engagement, are seen as vital steps toward reform. Karachi police has occasionally faced similar criticism, making accountability measures like this crucial.

Earlier, a viral video surfaced showing a Karachi police officer and three companions assaulting a street fruit seller in front of his young daughter.

As the vendor objected to them taking a melon without permission, they started harassing him.

The incident sparked public outrage, leading to the dismissal of constable Zafar and the suspension of three other officers.