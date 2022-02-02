Karachi police to catch ‘black sheep’ in its ranks

KARACHI: In order to identify and catch ‘black sheep’, in the department, Karachi police have initiated scrutiny of its officials and personnel, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to high ups, cops from inspector to constable will undergo the Crime Record Office (CRO) tests to find the policemen involved in suspicious activities.

The move has been taken after police officers and constables were found involved in illegal activities in the recent past.

The spokesperson added that legal and departmental action would be taken against the policemen found involved in the illegal activities.

The reports of involvement of policemen in illegal activities in Karachi had been reported in Karachi and in one recent incident, three policemen were suspended and arrested after they allegedly killed the factory worker in a fake encounter in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

A police team had initially claimed to have killed a suspected criminal during crossfire, but when Wasif’s family reached the hospital, they claimed he was innocent and had been killed in a fake police encounter.

