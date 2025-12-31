Karachi police plan drone surveillance to stop aerial firing on new year’s night

KARACHI: Police have decided to deploy drone cameras to stop aerial firing during New Year night celebrations, marking a first for the city, ARY News reported.

The move comes as part of a stricter crackdown on the dangerous practice that injures and kills people every year in Karachi.

According to police officials, drones will be flown over several sensitive neighbourhoods of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, Azizabad, Nazimabad, New Karachi and other areas known for repeated incidents of aerial firing. The drones will monitor streets, rooftops and open spaces throughout the night.

Police say anyone involved in aerial firing in Karachi will be recorded on video through drone cameras. These recordings will be used as evidence, and cases will be registered against the suspects without delay. Officials believe visual proof will make enforcement stronger and faster this time.

More than 16 police stations across Karachi have already been provided with drone cameras. In areas where aerial firing was reported most frequently last year, at least three drones will remain active at all times to keep a close watch on the situation.

Senior officers say the aim is not just arrests, but prevention. The visible presence of drones over Karachi is expected to discourage people from firing weapons during celebrations.

Police have appealed to residents of Karachi to celebrate the New Year responsibly and cooperate with law enforcement, warning that the use of aerial firing will be dealt with strictly under the law.

Karachi Police Warns Of ‘Attempt To Murder’ FIRs For Aerial Firing on New Year

Earlier, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho vowed to take strict action against aerial firing during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Speaking to ARY News, Odho issued a stern warning, stating that those involved in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s night would face criminal charges under Section 307 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which pertains to Attempt to Murder. He confirmed that this section would be included in the FIRs.

Odho emphasized that all roads, including those leading to Seaview or other areas in Karachi, will remain open. To ensure public safety, more than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“We want citizens to enjoy the New Year celebrations, but without causing harm to anyone,” Odho said, urging people to act responsibly.

He further warned that anyone caught engaging in aerial firing would not escape justice, adding that surveillance cameras would record and identify offenders, making it easier to track their actions.

He warned of serious consequences for those booked in such cases, stating, “Once a case is filed, the person’s future will be at risk, as their national identity card, passport, and other documents will be blocked.”

The Additional IGP made it clear that anyone involved in this dangerous practice would face severe legal repercussions.

Odho also highlighted the use of advanced command and control systems to monitor and respond swiftly to any incidents.