Karachi policeman demands two goats, cow as bribe to arrest attacker

KARACHI: A Karachi policeman in a unique order to a citizen allegedly demanded two goats and a cow as a bribe to arrest the accused, who attacked him, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, selling and buying of sacrificial animals has geared up as the Eidul Adha is coming nearer and now even cops have started to demand sacrificial animals in bribes to discharge their duties.

Recently, a firing incident took place at the house of a citizen named Azhar Iqbal in the jurisdiction of Ferozeabad police station of Karachi on June 23, and when the victim reached the police station with his application, the already distressed citizen was reportedly asked to buy two goats and a cow for the arrest of the attacker.

The victim, Azhar, alleged that when he reached the Ferozeabad police station to lodge a complaint about the firing incident at his house, the SIO there flatly refused to help him and catch the culprits and gave him a unique order.

It should be noted that the news of police bribery in Karachi continues to adorn the media.

A few months ago, three Karachi policemen were arrested for soliciting bribes to build a house in the Baloch Colony area of ​​Karachi.

