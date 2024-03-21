Karachi: Policeman killed in road accident

KARACHI: A policeman was killed when a speeding car hit him near Zamzama Street, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the policemen died on the spot of the accident. The rescue sources said that the cop was identified as Kamran from the letter found in his pocket.

Furthermore, the 17-year-old driver was also arrested. He said in his recorded statement that he jumped towards his car and hit the car’s windscreen.

Earlier, a policeman was killed when a fast-moving trailer hit his motorcycle in the Kemari District of Karachi.

According to details, the policeman – identified as Ghulam Akbar – traveling on a motorbike when the trailer hit and ran him over near Kemari.

The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for completing medico-legal formalities. The victim was posted at Jackson police station.

The police said the driver managed to escape while the trailer had been impounded.

Last year in November, a minor girl was killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The accident occurred near the city’s Perfume Chowk area where a speeding car hit a rickshaw, killing 8-year-old girl on the spot while her mother and rickshaw driver were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman driver of the car.