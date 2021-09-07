Karachi policemen suspended after video of thrashing civilian goes viral

KARACHI: Days after their video emerged on social media for thrashing a civilian who accidentally ran into the police vehicle, the Sindh police have suspended on Tuesday all three personnel involved in the episode., ARY News reported.

The 15 Madadgar police superintendent took cognizance of the matter and directed the suspension of all three police officials after it emerged on social media that they were beating a helpless, unarmed motorcyclist in the Lyari Town of Karachi.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the officials have been removed from their charge indefinitely until further action.

Karachi factory inferno: court dismisses bail pleas of owners, manager

Separately today, a district and sessions court dismissed bail pleas of three suspects in a case pertaining to the Mehran Town factory fire that killed 17 workers.

The court rejected the bail applications of premises owner Tariq Faisal, factory owner Ali Hassan and its manager Imran Zaidi.

At the previous hearing on Sept 4, the judge had extended their interim bail till Sept 7 (Tuesday). The case came up for hearing today for confirmation or otherwise of the bail.

After hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides, the court dismissed the bail pleas.