Karachi port charges slashed by 50pc improve efficiency

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced a fifty percent reduction in port charges at Karachi Port to reduce the carbon footprint of trade logistics and foster sustainable growth.

In a statement, the Minister said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to decarbonize the maritime sector and improve energy efficiency in port operations.

The Minister highlighted that these changes are part of national strategy to modernize port infrastructure, enhance sustainability, and transition towards smart maritime practices.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to aligning maritime sector with global environmental standards.

Earlier in a separate development, the government of Sindh decided to build an expressway from Karachi Port terminal to Jam Sadiq Bridge here.

The project was decided in a session of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Board, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The road’s 12.5-kilometer portion will be up the ground and remaining below the surface,” chief minister said. “The expressway from the KPT terminal will connect with Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq bridge”.

The CM directed the Sindh local government department to finalize the project in collaboration with the PPP unit. “The government will build the road on PPP mode with its own resources,” chief minister said.