Power consumers likely to receive another relief

KARACHI: Power consumers in Karachi are likely to receive another relief as K-Electric has requested a reduction in electricity prices, ARY News reported.

As per details, K-electric requested NEPRA to reduce power tariff by Rs6.62 per unit in the monthly fuel adjustment for February. This reduction, if approved, would translate to a total relief of Rs6.66billion.

K-Electric has already submitted its request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). However, NEPRA has yet to announce a hearing date for the request.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a significant reduction in electricity prices, describing it as a major relief for the public. Speaking at an event organized for the announcement, he revealed that the government has decided to lower the electricity tariff by Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industries.

Read more: PM Shehbaz announces reduction in electricity prices

The prime minister expressed confidence that this reduction would stimulate economic activities across the country, referring to it as a gift to the nation in celebration of Eid.

Following PM Shehbaz Sharif’s recent announcement regarding a reduction in electricity prices, an official notification from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued confirming the price cut under the quarterly adjustment.

The notification offers consumers relief of up to Rs3.02 per unit. The adjustment, applicable for the October- December 2024 quarter, will reduce electricity rates by Rs1.90 per unit, effective from April to June 2025.