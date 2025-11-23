Karachi: Power outages cause 884-million-gallon water shortage

KARACHI: Karachi’s Water Corporation has issued figures of water shortage caused by the electricity outages during November.

A spokesman has stated that the city faced 884 million gallons water shortage owing to power load shedding in current month.

The power supply disruption of 132 hours and 20 minutes at Dhabeji resulted in 424 million gallons water shortage.

Power outages of 146 hours at Dumlottee caused 111 million gallons water shortage, while 335-million-gallon scarcity recorded at North-East Karachi pumping station.

Moreover, two million gallons water shortage was recorded at Gharo pumping station, water corporation’s spokesperson said.

Officials said that owing to regular power outages operations of key pumping stations suspended for several hours. They urged for steps to ensure a regular, stable and uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations.

Water officials also invited serious attention towards losses to pumping machinery owing to repeated cable faults.

“Steps should be taken for providing alternate feeders, standby cables and technical upgradation at main pumping stations,” officials urged.

Spokesman said that the water corporation has been in contact with the power utility to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens.

After restoration of power supply, the water supply has returned to normal in the city, spokesman said.