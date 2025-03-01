American-made grenade used in attack on Preedy police station: BDS report

KARACHI: A shocking revelation has emerged regarding the grenade attack on Preedy Police Station, as it has been claimed that an American-made hand grenade was used in the incident, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) report on the grenade attack at Preedy Police Station has been released. The report claims that the explosive device used was an American-made hand grenade.

The report states that the assailants threw the grenade from the main entrance of the police station, and its fragments struck the right-side wall of the building.

The explosion resulted in minor injuries to three police personnel, while 15 to 20 grenade fragments were recovered from the crime scene.

Authorities have handed over all collected evidence to the police for further investigation.

Read More: Karachi: FIR of Preedy police station grenade attack registered

Earlier, an FIR of a grenade attack on Karachi’s Preedy police station was registered on Saturday with the state as complainant.

Three policemen were injured in the grenade attack on the police station in Karachi, police said on Saturday.

The case has been filed under anti-terrorism law, attempt to murder and explosives act.

The counter-terrorism and geo-fencing teams visited the police station and inspected the crime scene.

The attackers hurled hand grenade while taking cover of a bus parked outside the police station, sources said. “Three policemen were injured, and two vehicles were damaged in the attack”.

“An American made hand grenade was used in the attack,” bomb disposal officials said. The evidence collected from the crime scene has been handed over to police.