Karachi: Pressure horn vehicles to be fined heavily

KARACHI: On directives of Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob, the traffic police have launched a special campaign against fancy number plates, tinted glasses and pressure horns.

According to a notice, the use of pressure horns, unauthorised registration number plates, fancy number plates, tinted glasses, unauthorised sirens and hooters were strictly banned in the city.

“You are directed to boost up campaign against pressure horn, use of police siren, tinted glasses and fancy number plates,” the Additional IGP issued directives to DIG traffic.

The authorities have been directed to take strict action and impose fines against vehicles that found violating the notice.

On Monday, Sindh Excise & Taxation Department had launched a road checking campaign to collect taxes from tax defaulting vehicle owners.

The campaign will continue till February 18. Excise & Taxation Minister Chawla said 10 teams were constituted which will check the vehicles of owners at 37 spots of Karachi from tomorrow.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Mukesh Kumar Chawla. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Atif Rehman, Director Generals Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Aurangzeb Panhwar.

The meeting decided to take action against the owners of tax defaulting vehicles. It was informed that action would be taken against the owners of open letter, unregistered and tax defaulting vehicles during the road checking campaign.

