Karachi: Professor ‘tortured’ by driver, conductor of Red Bus Service

KARACHI: A university professor was allegedly humiliated and tortured by the driver and conductor of Red Bus Service in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The driver and conductor of a Red Bus Service have allegedly tortured Daud University’s professor namely Dr Atif from the post-graduate department of the varsity, for giving an old banknote of Rs10 and arguing for not having change.

The citizen said in a video message that he rode a Red Bus from his residence in Clifton to Daud University and he gave five banknotes of Rs10 to the conductor. The conductor returned one of the old banknotes and told him to change it.

Check out CCTV what really happened in Red line Bus… University professor beaten by Conductor of Red line Bus near Clifton.#karachi #Sindh #SindhGovt @sharjeelinam pic.twitter.com/C0yktIjYJF — Salman Lodhi (@Salmanlodhi_85) February 7, 2023

READ: KARACHI: STREET VENDOR ‘TORTURED, ARRESTED’ FOR NOT GIVING ‘CHANNA CHAAT’ TO COPS

The professor asked him that he does not have change or another banknote which enraged the conductor who threatened to disembark him.

The professor and conductor then exchanged harsh words. After the verbal fight, the bus driver and conductor allegedly tortured the citizen.

Dr Atif Jameel said that he registered a complaint at Darakhshan police station under the section of life threats.

Comments