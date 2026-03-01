Sindh on high alert after protest outside US Consulate in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has placed the province on high alert following a protest outside the US Consulate in Karachi, according to an official notification issued by the Sindh Home Department.

The notification states that security has been heightened around foreign consulates and diplomatic missions in Karachi.

The Sindh Home Department has directed authorities to tighten security arrangements for all foreign missions across the city.

Police and Rangers have been instructed to further strengthen security at foreign consulates and remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incident.

Authorities have also ordered increased patrolling around foreign consulates and diplomatic missions to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and sensitive installations.

The measures were taken as a precautionary step to maintain security and prevent any potential disturbance following the protest.

Nine Dead in Karachi Protest, Confirms Civil Hospital

Earlier, nine dead bodies from the US Consulate protest were shifted to Civil Hospital, according to a report on Sunday.

“Overall, 45 persons were transferred to the civil hospital,” the hospital said in its report.

The report said that the deceased were identified as Kazim, Mubarak, Kazim Abbas, Adeel, Sajid Ali, Khawar Abbas, Muhammad Ali and an unidentified person.

“After firing 36 people were also brought to the hospital,” the hospital’s trauma centre stated.

“The deceased and injured were aged between 18 to 50 years and they sustained bullet wounds in the firing,” according to the report.

According to an earlier report, eight people were killed and several got injured as protests erupted outside the United States Consulate shortly after news spread of the reported assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike on Iran, rescue sources said.

A large number of protesters assembled near the consulate in Karachi, chanting slogans and attempting to move towards the building.

Police used tear gas and baton charged in an effort to disperse the crowd. The situation escalated further when some protesters allegedly broke through the main gate and entered the consulate’s outer premises.