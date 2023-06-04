31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Protestors burn trailer after accident claims motorcyclist’s life

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Enraged citizens burnt a container in Karachi after an unfortunate accident claimed life of a motorcyclist in the wee hours of Sunday night. 

According to police, protestors set the trailer on fire after a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with the vehicle in a densely populated area near Ayesha Manzil area within the jurisdiction of the Gulberg police station.

Police authorities reached the scene upon being informed about the incident and tried to diffuse the situation. The fire brigade also rushed toward the scene but till then the trailer was fully burnt.

The vehicle driver identified has been arrested by the police, and the authorities are also estimating the loss. Police officials said that the report of both incidents would be filed separately.

Read more: Two killed, 7 injured in Karachi Superhighway accident

Earlier, at least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a horrific road crash between a passenger bus and trailer at Karachi Superhighway.

The accident occurred at the Lucky Cement factory between a trailer and a bus. The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby hospital.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.