Karachi: Protestors burn trailer after accident claims motorcyclist’s life

KARACHI: Enraged citizens burnt a container in Karachi after an unfortunate accident claimed life of a motorcyclist in the wee hours of Sunday night.

According to police, protestors set the trailer on fire after a motorcyclist was killed after colliding with the vehicle in a densely populated area near Ayesha Manzil area within the jurisdiction of the Gulberg police station.

Police authorities reached the scene upon being informed about the incident and tried to diffuse the situation. The fire brigade also rushed toward the scene but till then the trailer was fully burnt.

The vehicle driver identified has been arrested by the police, and the authorities are also estimating the loss. Police officials said that the report of both incidents would be filed separately.

Earlier, at least two people were killed and seven others were injured in a horrific road crash between a passenger bus and trailer at Karachi Superhighway.

The accident occurred at the Lucky Cement factory between a trailer and a bus. The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby hospital.