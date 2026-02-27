Karachi, Punjab on high alert as Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes against Afghan Taliban

LAHORE: Security has been placed on high alert across Punjab and Karachi after Pakistan launched the ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ operation in response to unprovoked firing by Afghan Taliban forces at multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Rao Abdul Kareem directed strict security measures across the province in view of the tense border situation, particularly during Friday prayers.

According to official directives, Punjab Police has been placed on high alert, with enhanced monitoring along internal borders. The IG ordered officers to maintain close surveillance of terrorists, miscreants, and suspicious individuals.

He stated that every officer and personnel of Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and security agencies.

Security has been further tightened at mosques, police check posts, embassies, and other sensitive installations. Authorities have also been instructed to continue search and combing operations to keep a close watch on potential threats.

Karachi on Alert

In Karachi, DIG East Farukh directed all officers and personnel to remain on high alert.

Security has been heightened at sensitive locations and important buildings, while snap-checking and blockades have been set up on key roads to monitor suspicious individuals.

“We are fully prepared to deal with any internal unrest,” the DIG said, adding that safeguarding the country remains the top priority of the police force.

Emergency in Chaman Hospitals

In the Chaman district of Balochistan, the District Health Officer (DHO) imposed an emergency in all hospitals and issued a formal notification in this regard.

Doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff have been directed to remain on alert, while hospitals have been instructed to ensure the availability of additional medicines and blood supplies.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has claimed that 133 members of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed and more than 200 injured in what he described as Pakistan’s retaliatory action.

Speaking to ARY News, Mr Tarar said defensive targets linked to the Afghan Taliban were struck in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar. He added that further casualties were possible as operations continued.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also accused the Afghan Taliban of acting as a proxy for India and warned that Pakistan’s patience had run out, declaring that the situation had escalated into “open war.”