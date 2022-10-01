Karachi: Railway issues notification of operation restoration

Karachi: The Ministry of Railways has announced the restoration of train operation from Karachi as the Peshawar-bound Rehman Baba express leaves Karachi station at 10:15 am on October 2, ARY News reported.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the first Karachi-Lahore Karakoram Express after the restoration would be operated on October 5 at 4:30 pm. While another Business Express would depart from Karachi for Lahore on October 5 at 4:30 pm, it added.

The tickets for the trains have been made available on the Pakistan Railways website. All the trains would have 19 boogies to facilitate the passengers.

Pakistan Railways had decided to restore passenger trains to Karachi from October 2, more than a month after being suspended on August 26 following super floods in Sindh province.

According to a spokesperson for railways, Khyber Mail, Rehman Baba Express will resume their operations to Karachi from October 02.

“From October 05, Karakoram, Karachi Express, and Business Express will be run between Karachi and Lahore,” he said, adding that the decision was taken in a meeting headed by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

The spokesman said that the duration for Karachi-Lahore travel has been set at 22 hours and more coaches will be added to the trains. The travel duration will be reviewed after 30 days and will be reduced gradually.

