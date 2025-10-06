Light to moderate rainfall reported in different parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Different parts of Karachi experienced light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, bringing brief relief from the warm weather, ARY News reported

According to reports, areas including Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, and Buffer Zone witnessed intermittent showers. Rain was also reported in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Manghopir, and surrounding localities.

Meanwhile, Naya Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Mianwali Colony, and the vicinity of Ayesha Manzil also received rainfall. Showers were further recorded in Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where residents enjoyed a brief spell of cool weather.

The light to moderate rain brought pleasant scenes across Karachi.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported that Cyclone Shakti in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

According to the PMD, the storm is currently located about 390 kilometers south-southwest of Karachi. The Tropical Cyclone Warning Center has issued its seventh alert, warning of potential impacts along Pakistan’s coastal belt.

The department stated that the cyclone is expected to move westward and southwestward during the next 24 hours, before changing direction toward the east and northeast, gradually weakening thereafter.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder is expected in Sindh’s coastal districts, including Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Jamshoro, while parts of Karachi may also receive rain.

The PMD had advised fishermen to avoid deep-sea ventures until October 5 to prevent loss of life and property. Coastal residents in Karachi have been urged to take precautionary measures as rain and strong winds are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has warned of intermittent rainfall in various parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

The National Emergencies Operation Center of NDMA urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in mountainous areas due to landslide risks, stay informed via radio, TV and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app, and follow local authorities’ instructions.