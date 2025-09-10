Karachi Rain Chaos: Flooding and Traffic Disruptions Grip the City

Karachi, September 10, 2025 – Persistent rain over the past two days has wreaked havoc across Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

Karachi Weather Forecast: More Rain Expected

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts continued Karachi weather challenges, with thunderstorms and potential heavy downpours forecast for Wednesday across various parts of the city. Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zia stated that the depression driving these rains will weaken today, transitioning into a “well-marked low-pressure area” by Thursday, moving toward the Arabian Sea. This system has already caused significant disruptions, particularly in Karachi’s suburbs.

Rising River Levels Cause Flooding

The heavy Karachi rain has led to increased water flow in suburban rivers, including Mol, Khadeji, and Jaranda, which feed into the Malir River. The rising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers have caused floodwaters to enter nearby homes, prompting residents to evacuate to safer areas. Communities along the Malir River are particularly affected, with floodwater breaching residential zones.

Traffic Disruptions Across Karachi

The relentless Karachi weather has caused severe traffic disruptions. Key roads like Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, Qayyumabad, and Korangi Crossing are waterlogged, leading to significant delays. Areas near the Stadium, Civic Center, NIPA Chowrangi, North Karachi, Expo Center, Kala Pul, and Gora Qabristan are also heavily congested due to standing water. Traffic police report that the Star Gate stop on Shahrah-e-Faisal is severely affected, with floodwater pooling on this critical route.

M9 Motorway and Thaddo Dam Overflow

The Karachi rain has caused the Thaddo Dam to overflow, flooding sections of the Super Highway and halting traffic between Karachi and Hyderabad. The National Highways and Motorway Police confirmed that high water levels impacted the M9 Motorway, submerging large stretches. Efforts are underway to clear water by removing crash barriers to allow better flow. Authorities have since reopened the M9 for traffic as water levels recede.

Chief Minister’s Directive and Rescue Operations

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed officials to clear the M9 Motorway and restore traffic flow immediately. Flooding in Gadap and emergency measures in Memon Goth have been reported. Rescue operations are in full swing, with Rescue 1122, alongside the Pakistan Army, evacuating stranded residents. In Saadi Town, 10 people, including two men, three women, and six children, were safely rescued near Saima Society. Additional rescues in Nashir Basti, Issa Nagri, Lasipara, and near the Lyari River saved multiple individuals, including children and elderly residents.

Mayor Karachi Provides Update

Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced that the water flow from Thaddo Dam has reduced, aiding drainage efforts in low-lying areas. While the Malir River’s situation is stable, challenges persist around the Lyari River. Major roads like EBM and Korangi Causeway remain closed, but traffic continues on other key routes. Rescue volunteers from Edhi, Chhipa, and Rescue 1122, supported by police, are actively assisting residents.

Schools Closed Amid Flooding

Due to the ongoing Karachi rain and flooding risks, the Karachi Commissioner has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday. Private schools had already announced closures via WhatsApp, with notifications sent to parents late Tuesday night.