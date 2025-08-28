K-Electric apologizes in SHC for rain-related power cuts at judges’ homes

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court summoned the CEO of K-Electric, Moonis Alvi, on Thursday over prolonged power outages in Karachi following recent heavy rains, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court took notice after several judges reported extended electricity cuts at their residences during the breakdown. K-Electric’s MD had been called on August 22 after the city faced a major blackout on August 20 amid torrential rains, according to the court notice.

The outage left judges, senior officers, and their families in Karachi without power for hours, while many neighborhoods experienced voltage fluctuations and prolonged load shedding.

The notice stated that despite emergency contact details provided by the K-Electric protocol team, no response was received. “K-Electric officers switched off their phones instead of addressing complaints,” the notice said, reminding the utility of its legal obligation under NEPRA regulations to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

The Sindh High Court emphasized that K-Electric must maintain contingency plans to handle severe weather situations in Karachi. The court directed K-Electric to nominate a panel of senior officers available around the clock, delegate full authority to prevent delays, and create a direct communication channel with the court’s protocol section.

Following the court’s intervention, K-Electric officials appeared before the Sindh High Court and apologized for the breakdown in Karachi. The power company assured the court that measures had been adopted to prevent large-scale outages in Karachi during future emergencies.

It also shared updated contact details of responsible officers and promised inquiries against negligent staff members, adding that some officers had already been transferred.

Also Read: Police submit preliminary report against K-Electric officials on electrocution deaths

Earlier, the Police submitted a preliminary report in court against K-Electric officials over the deaths of two brothers who were electrocuted during heavy rains in Shah Faisal Colony on August 19.

An FIR had earlier been registered at Shah Faisal Colony Police Station on the complaint of a citizen, Sultan, under sections of negligence and criminal liability. The case names K-Electric CEO Syed Moonis Alvi and officials of IBC Shah Faisal.

The report was presented before the Judicial Magistrate East at Karachi’s City Court.

According to the report, 10-year-old Siraj went out to buy groceries during the downpour when he was electrocuted by an exposed underground high-tension cable. His elder brother, Murad, 20, rushed to rescue him but was also electrocuted.