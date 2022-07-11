Karachi rain: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls CM Sindh, extends every possible support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and extended every possible support to deal with torrential rains in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that he spoke to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and was deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi.

“I am confident that Sindh [government] will rise to the occasion and bring life back to normal under the able leadership of CM Sindh,” he said while offering his every possible support.

Just spoke to CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. Deeply saddened by the tragic losses due to torrential rains in Karachi. I am confident that Sindh govt will rise to the occasion & bring life back to normal under the able leadership of CM Sindh. Have offered to extend every possible support — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 11, 2022

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority to ensure protection of people from the heavy rainfall across the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said every effort should be made to protect the people and prevent losses as much as possible. He directed NDMA to work with provincial governments and PDMAs for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif asked the authorities to immediately shift the stranded people to safer places. He also directed to provide temporary shelter and food to the affected people. He directed that medical teams should be mobilized for emergency medical aid and take measures for timely prevention of epidemic in the rain-hit areas.

Read More: PARTS OF KARACHI SUBMERGED AFTER HEAVY RAIN SPELL

The prime minister also expressed grief over loss of lives in Karachi and other parts of the country due to the rain. He directed the NDMA to assist the provincial government to protect and rescue the affected people in Sindh.

He also assured that the government will use all resources for the protection and assistance of the people.

