PMD predicts rainfall in Karachi from THIS day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Karachi and other parts of the country from the next week.

According to a forecast issued by the Met Office, rain-wind or thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Karachi from 18th to 22nd August with occasional gaps.

The PMD has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, , Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad during the same period.

According to the Met Office, widespread rain-wind with scattered heavy and at times very heavy rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Sahiwal from 18th to 21st August with occasional gaps.

It also predicted rainfall in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu and Karak from 18th to 21st August.

“Scattered rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 18th to 21st August with occasional gaps.”

According to the PMD, moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in different parts of Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office cautioned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab, and Kashmir from 15th to 21st August, while flash flood also in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and eastern parts of Balochistan from 18th to 21st August.

“Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar and Nowshera from 15th to 21st August. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.”

It warned that heavy falls, windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures of roofs and walls of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period.

It advised the public, travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and remain updated about latest weather conditions. All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.