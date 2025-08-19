Met office releases Karachi rainfall figures

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released the latest rainfall statistics, showing varying levels of precipitation across different parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the report, Saadi Town received the highest rainfall with 35.8 millimeters, followed by Gulshan-e-Maimar with 33.3 millimeters and Nazimabad with 26 millimeters.

In Surjani Town, 12.4 millimeters of rainfall was recorded, while PAF Base Masroor saw 11 millimeters.

Other areas of Karachi also witnessed moderate to light showers: Korangi received 4.6 millimeters, University Road 4.4 millimeters, and both Gulshan-e-Hadeed and DHA Phase-II recorded 3 millimeters each.

Orangi Town reported 1.5 millimeters, while Shahrah-e-Faisal recorded 1 millimeter.

In North Karachi, only 0.5 millimeters of rainfall was noted, and the lowest amount of rain in city was recorded at the Old Airport area with just 0.2 millimeters.

The rainfall has brought relief to the hot weather in Karachi but has also raised concerns of urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Earlier, heavy rainfall in city and its surrounding areas disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, causing multiple delays on both domestic and international routes.

According to airport sources, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad departed with a 30-minute delay, while Fly Jinnah’s flight 670 from Karachi to Islamabad took off an hour late at 8:00 am. AirSial’s scheduled 7:00 am flight from Karachi to Islamabad has not yet departed.

Meanwhile, PIA’s Karachi to Lahore flight PK-302 left at 8:30 am, also delayed by half an hour. In addition, three international flights arriving in Karachi were delayed due to the weather conditions, airport officials confirmed.

The heavy downpour in city continues to affect normal flight schedules, with authorities monitoring the situation closely.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Karachi on Tuesday morning, bringing the much-needed relief to the humid weather-hit people of the port city.

According to details, light showers that started in different areas of Karachi last night turned into heavy rainfall by early morning.

Areas currently experiencing torrential rain include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi.

Other parts of the city, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Safora Chowrangi, Malir Cantt and its surroundings, North Karachi, Manghopir, Surjani Town, and Taiser Town, also witnessed heavy rainfall, while North Nazimabad and adjoining areas reported thunderstorms accompanied by intense showers.