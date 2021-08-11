Parts of Sindh including Karachi likely to receive heavy rainfall from Sunday

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh on Wednesday issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains across the province from August 15, ARY News reported.

According to the PMDA, heavy downpours are expected in several parts of Sindh including Karachi between August 15 (Sunday) to August 17 (Tuesday).

In a letter, the PDMA has asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.

A weather official earlier said that no rain is expected in Karachi in the coming days but the city will stay cloudy.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had said in a report that the monsoon spell is far from the city as the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas.

He predicted a monsoon spell expected by the middle of September and not necessarily in August.

The Pakistan Met Department (PMD) had predicted more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers, it said.