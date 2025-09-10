Karachi rains: Exams scheduled for Sept 11 postponed

KARACHI: The Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) has postponed the exams scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 11, amid the prevailing situation after heavy rains in Karachi.

In the wake of the heavy rain and disruptions to road conditions, the JSMU has decided to conduct all classes online. The administration has also announced that the Work From Home (WFH) policy will remain in effect for the time being due to the forecasted weather conditions, JSMU Registrar Dr. Azam Khan said.

The exams scheduled for September 11 have been postponed, while new dates will be announced later.

Vice Chancellor of JSMU, Professor Amjad Siraaj Memon said that the safety of students and faculty is the university’s top priority.

“Online teaching will continue without interruption, and the attendance of essential staff members will be ensured for the smooth functioning of operations,” said the vice chancellor.

Persistent rain over the past two days has wreaked havoc across Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

The Sindh government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools across Karachi Division, on Wednesday amid expected heavy monsoon rains.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi, all public and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

The decision was taken in view of the weather advisory by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which has forecast more widespread rain,s wind, and thundershowers in the city.