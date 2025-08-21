More heavy rains predicted in Karachi from Aug 24

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert, warning of more heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 24 to 28, ARY News reported.

According to the NDMA, more heavy downpours are expected in Karachi in the coming days. Hyderabad may also experience heavy rain as the NDMA issued urban flooding warning in low-lying areas of both cities.

The NDMA spokesperson has cautioned residents about potential urban flooding due to the expected torrential rain. Citizens are advised to avoid travelling on submerged roads and to stay away from electric poles and exposed wiring during the rain spells.

The authority urges all relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure necessary measures are in place to deal with any emergency situation arising from the severe weather conditions.

It is to be noted here that at least 15 persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi in the devastating impacts of heavy monsoon showers that started on Tuesday.

Following the spell, Karachi witnessed urban flooding as the the city’s vulnerable infrastructure had been exposed.

According to rescue sources, five people were killed when a wall collapsed in in Gulistan-e-Johar, while another child lost his life in a similar incident in Orangi Town.

Electrocution incidents also claimed lives in several areas of the city. One person died from an electric shock in New Karachi, and two others were electrocuted in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

In addition, bodies of two drowning victims were recovered — one from a drain near Guru Mandir and another from Khameeso Goth. Two more individuals lost their lives near Natha Khan, and one man died from electrocution near Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The Sindh government had declared public holiday on Wednesday, followed by another closure of schools and other educational institutions on Thursday.