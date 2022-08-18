Karachi rains: Rescue teams recover missing vehicle from Malir river

KARACHI: Seven people of a family have been swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis on Thursday.

The accident occurred around the Malir river, where the car of the family was swept away in Malir river by a flash flood due to the rain. The rescue teams found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

It has been learnt that the husband, wife along with their four children and driver were traveling in the ill-fated car. Meanwhile, floodwater has reached Korangi Crossing Road after which Causeway and Korangi Crossing roads are completely closed for any kind of traffic.

The floodwater can enter the nearest locality Mehran Town.

Read more: Heavy rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed across Sindh today

On other hand, the private schools and colleges are closed across Sindh province today due to the latest spell of monsoon rains, whereas, heavy downpours were also expected today.

All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association chairman Haider Ali said in a statement that all schools and colleges will remain closed across the province owing to heavy rains.

Moreover, the intermediate exams were postponed due to the extreme weather conditions in the Sindh capital Karachi. The postponed exams will be conducted on August 25.

